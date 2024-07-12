Hydrometeorological Center admits flooding of the city of Dubovka in the Volgograd region

The city of Dubovka in the Volgograd region is threatened by flooding. This scenario was allowed to happen in Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

This may be caused by an increase in the water level in the Volgograd reservoir, which is located near the city. According to meteorologists, the water level in the region’s water bodies exceeds the unfavorable mark. The risk of flooding, according to experts, will remain for the next three days.

As reported by the local portal V1.RUthe water level in the upper pool of the reservoir exceeded the 15-meter mark, which is considered a barrier according to the Baltic height system. At the moment, the indicator is 15.2 meters.

In addition, the Volga Hydroelectric Power Station will switch to a new operating mode from July 13. The minimum volume of water required to be discharged per day will start from 5.2 thousand cubic meters of water per second, and the flow rate will vary from 6 thousand to 6.5 thousand cubic meters per second.

At the end of June, Makhachkala was flooded after heavy rains. The city authorities explained the flood by old drains and rare bad weather for the region.