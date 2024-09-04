Novorossiysk Mayor Kravchenko Reports Repelling Unmanned Boat Attack

An attack by unmanned boats is being repelled in Novorossiysk, he reported in his Telegram-channel, the mayor of the Russian city Andrei Kravchenko.

He called on residents of the first coastline not to go outside and to take shelter indoors without glass. Kravchenko also reminded about the inadmissibility of publishing photos or videos that show the repulsion of an attack, the means of protecting the city or the work of special and operational services.

“Wait for the signal to be cancelled! The signal will be cancelled as soon as the situation becomes safe!” he wrote.

Before this, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Novorossiysk area.

Earlier, ten unmanned boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were destroyed off the coast of Crimea. The unmanned boats were intercepted in the Black Sea by duty fire weapons.