Governor Kondratyev: Evacuation underway in Tikhoretsk after UAV debris fell

In the Tikhoretsky district, temporary evacuation of local residents is underway after the fall of debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and the resulting fire. This was reported by the head of the Russian region Veniamin Kondratyev in his Telegram-channel.

The governor noted that two drones were shot down in the sky over Tikhoretsky District. The debris from one of the drones caused a fire. The fire spread to explosive objects, after which they began to detonate.

“For safety reasons, residents of the village located near the fire site are currently being temporarily evacuated to nearby populated areas. A temporary accommodation center has been set up in Tikhoretsk,” Kondratyev wrote.

The head of the region emphasized that there were no casualties among civilians.