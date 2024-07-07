Morshansk Mayor Says Contract Soldier Died in SVO for City Improvement

In the Tambov region, the mayor of Morshansk, Aleksey Bannikov, during the presentation of the Order of Courage to the sister of a deceased contract soldier, said that her brother gave his life for the improvement of the city. This was reported by “Climb”.

“So that there would be sports grounds, so that our bridge would finally be repaired, so that we would have an embankment,” Bannikov said during the award ceremony.

The woman herself was crying at that moment. The mayor’s words outraged local residents. They do not understand what other sacrifices are needed for the complete improvement of the city.

