Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Mayor Bryzgin Resigns Early

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Mayor Konstantin Bryzgin resigned early due to a transfer to a new position. He wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

“Today I made a very difficult decision to terminate the powers of the head of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky urban district early from September 19, 2024, in connection with the transfer to another position,” the head of the Russian city announced. He expressed gratitude to his colleagues and listed the main achievements in the development of the city.

Bryzgin was appointed mayor in April 2020, after serving as acting head of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky urban district for several months and previously working in the city administration.

Earlier, the mayor of Novokuznetsk in the Kemerovo Region, Sergei Kuznetsov, resigned. He thanked the regional government and the governor for their support in implementing various projects, as well as residents for objective criticism and advice.