Novorossiysk Mayor Kravchenko Announces Attack of Unmanned Boats Repulsed

On the night of Thursday, September 5, Novorossiysk was attacked by unmanned boats. This informed Mayor Andrey Kravchenko on his Telegram channel.

The mayor asked residents of the first coastline to stay indoors where there are no windows and not to go outside. He also called for calm and monitoring of information in official sources.

Not long before this in the city sounded warning signal “Attention everyone!”