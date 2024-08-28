Bats are evicting residents of Novorossiysk from their apartments

Residents of Novorossiysk complain about the dominance of bats: the bats are evicting city residents from their apartments. The head of Novorossiysk rescuers Alexey Oderov writes about the situation with wild animals in his Telegram-channel.

Bats attacked residents of apartment buildings on Vrutskoho and Vidova streets. Thus, over the last night, a dozen bats flew into local apartments. They were all released.

An invasion of these animals is also expected at another resort. According to the Sochi National Park, the migration routes of bats pass through the city, and in August they will fly away for the winter. To prevent visits by bats, experts advise closing windows at night or installing mosquito nets on windows.

In summer, these animals fly into apartments by accident – usually young individuals do this, who have not yet learned to navigate in space. In autumn and winter, bats get into houses in search of shelter for hibernation. You cannot take them outside in the cold – it is better to seek help from specialists.