In the suburbs arrested a man carrying mephedrone on carsharing

In the Moscow region, a 40-year-old resident of the Pskov region was arrested, transporting two bundles of mephedrone on car sharing. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The police stopped the car near the Green Highway and found about 700 grams of drugs in it. The parcels were hidden behind the passenger seat in a plastic bag. The driver said that he received a job offer in one of the messengers. For 150 thousand rubles, he had to pick up a banned substance from one cache and transport it to another on the territory of the Leninsky urban district.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 30 and Article 228.1 (“Attempt on the illegal sale of narcotic drugs”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg a man who cooked mephedrone for two years in his mother-in-law’s house received 12 years.