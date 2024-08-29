A Primorye resident tried to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office in Vladivostok on the orders of scammers

In Vladivostok, police detained a local resident while attempting to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office. This was reported by Base.

According to the publication, on the night of August 29, a patrol on duty noticed a suspicious man on Uzbekskaya Street. He threw two Molotov cocktails at the military registration and enlistment office building, but no fire occurred. He was immediately seized by police officers who arrived in time.

They found two more bottles of Molotov cocktail, components for making a Molotov cocktail and a gas pistol on the detainee. The suspect was taken to the police station and identified there. He turned out to be a 22-year-old Primorye resident. He explained that he had been deceived by scammers who promised to write off his debt if he set fire to the military registration and enlistment office.

The question of initiating a criminal case against him is being decided.

On August 13, it was reported that the Northern Fleet Military Court sentenced two Russians who set fire to a military registration and enlistment office in Murmansk. They were sentenced to 17 and 14 years in prison, some of whom will spend their sentences in a prison colony, and some in a maximum security penal colony.