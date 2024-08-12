Florida court releases cyber fraud defendant Kublitsky on bail

A Florida district court has released Russian national Pavel Kublitsky, who is accused of cyber fraud, on bail. The corresponding message appeared on website court.

It is noted that the preliminary hearings took place on August 9. After that, Kublitsky was released on bail of 100 thousand dollars. The Russian is also prohibited from using a smartphone and observing house arrest. In addition, the accused was required to surrender his passports and travel documents.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in the United States sent a request to the Miami prison for a call with the arrested Russian Pavel Kublitsky. The diplomatic mission expressed its readiness to provide him with consular and legal assistance.