“Izvestia”: in the cities there may be a shortage of car washes and tire shops

In large Russian cities, the number of car services, tire fitting points and car washes may be significantly reduced. About it write “News”.

Dmitry Danshov, a member of the board of the Union of Car Services of Russia, explained to the publication that the reason lies in the projects for the reorganization of industrial zones. In their place, residential complexes, shopping and business centers appear in megacities, and in most cases they do not provide sites for technical centers. He expressed the idea that specially allocated areas in parking lots could become suitable places for car services “within walking distance”.

Jan Heitzeer, vice president of the National Automobile Union, warned that the reduction in the availability of car services and tire shops in metropolitan areas will affect road safety. According to him, car owners will postpone a visit to a remote technical center until the malfunction becomes critical.