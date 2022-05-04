The response of commercial and industrial sectors to the invasion of Russia on Ukrainian territory was categorical. The objective of the West, of course, is to isolate it from the different international markets. Thus, among many others, technology companies such as Google, Apple, Meta or Netflix do not operate in the country he presides over. Vladimir Putin.

Not only streaming services have terminated their contracts, but also music studios. cinema like Paramount, Warner Bros and Sony announced that they will not send new tapes to Russia. In other words, premieres of the latest films that can be seen, for example, in Peruvian territory, cannot be legally broadcast.

Faced with the decline, the Association of Cinema Owners in Russia, an organization that has 700 theaters and 2,600 screens, issued a statement in which he indicated the threat of collapse of the industry, which cannot be sustained only with local productions.

“Unfortunately, the quantity and quality of Russian films that are released to the public do not satisfy all the demand for content in cinemas,” explained those responsible.

solution to the rescue

At the end of March 2022, the Russian government approved ignoring copyright in the face of sanctions that it knew would continue to escalate. That favored the piracy of movies that was made from Russian cinemas. As reported by the Times, various groups on the Internet organized themselves to rent movie theaters and show films downloaded from the Internet.

An example was what happened in the Yekaterinburg cinema, in the center-west of Russia. There, social media outreach was used to promote ticket sales for The Batman.