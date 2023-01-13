Representatives of large cinema chains told Izvestia that they expected fines of 100-200 thousand rubles from the Ministry of Culture, because Avatar 2 does not have a rental certificate.

Like other Hollywood films, it is shown in Russia with “pre-screening service”. That is, a person buys a ticket for a Russian short film, but Avatar 2 is shown in front of it at the screening.

This is done because, as the sources of Izvestia explained, if a film is shown without a distribution certificate (PU) and data on its screening does not go into the UAIS system, the national base of the Cinema Fund for film screening, supervised by the Ministry of Culture, then the violator will be fined 4% per annum revenue.

And in order for the system to accept ticket data, they show a film with a PU (that very short film), deducting royalties from a similar session of a Russian film and in the RAO – the data goes to the UAIS, but Avatar 2 still goes without a PU, and if a violation is detected, the fine will be 50,000 rubles for the first time, and 100,000–200,000 rubles for subsequent ones, depending on the court’s decision.

“In this option, at least the ticket gets through, taxes are paid, and the Russian film receives royalties from the full screen,” Alexei Voronkov, chairman of the Association of Cinema Owners, told Izvestiya.

The process of administrative prosecution for illegal screenings is complex and lengthy, so Izvestia’s sources note that there are unlikely to be many real fines.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Hidden “Avatar”: cinema networks are waiting for fines for renting without a certificate