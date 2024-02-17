Russian citizen Igor Churkin, whose extradition Ukraine is seeking, will testify before the asylum commission in Argentina on February 23. This was reported on February 17 “RIA News” Russian lawyer Christian Rubilar.

According to him, if the commission’s decision is positive, then the extradition of the Russian citizen to Ukraine will not take place. Rubilar said that the defense is asking the court to decide on the issue of granting citizenship to Churkin, which, in turn, will give him the right to be tried directly in Argentina.

“We asked the judge who deals with citizenship issues to make a decision. She put it off at first. “I filed an appeal so that she makes a decision now, because Churkin wants to be tried by an impartial court in Argentina,” he said.

On January 30, Argentine police detained Russian citizen Igor Churkin at the request of Kyiv. In Ukraine, Churkin is accused of violating Art. 383 of the Criminal Code (knowingly false report of a criminal offense). Natalia Pustovalova, head of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires, clarified that the man arrived in Argentina with his family for tourism purposes.

Later, on February 6, Rubilar noted that the charges brought against Churkin by Ukraine turned out to be very vague. According to him, in this case there is political persecution.