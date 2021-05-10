A resident of the Altai Territory choked on a barbecue and was hospitalized. According to REN TV, the Russian experienced clinical death. According to the TV channel, it happened in the city of Rubtsovsk.

Details of the incident are not given, it is known that the man was hospitalized, and now he is in intensive care.

A similar case happened in May 2020 in Noyabrsk (Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug). Then the woman died of suffocation after choking on a shish kebab. This happened during the May holidays. At first, the acquaintances of the Russians, with whom she was resting, tried to help her, but nothing happened. As a result, I still had to call an ambulance, but the doctors were unable to save her.

In August, barbecue at his dacha choked resident of Moscow. And in October, under similar circumstances perished resident of Mordovia. He choked on a barbecue at a picnic with his family and died before the doctors arrived.

In 2018, in Kamyshin (Volgograd region), choking on a barbecue died 16 year old teenager. It happened during a feast with college classmates. It was found that the teenagers did not take any prohibited substances or alcohol during the celebration.