The statements of General Glen VanHerk, responsible for the North Command (USNorthcomb) before the Committee on Armed Services of the United States Senate, bring to light an alarming aspect for Mexico and Sinaloa.

In March of last year, he reported that about 35 percent of Mexican territory is made up of ungovernable areas due to drug and human trafficking. A year later, on March 24, 2022, in a pro-Russian context in the ranks of the López Obrador elites, he reported that Russia has the largest group of spies in the world in Mexico, with the purpose of influencing the United States through the intelligence agency GRU (Russian Military Intelligence Directorate). He considered it part of a new geopolitical move that they are now making on the global stage together with China.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine accelerates a rampant polarization in which the United States and its allies face a new bloc of the two Eastern powers.

The apparent improvisation and erratic nature of the Moreno government’s foreign policy does not prevent us from seeing that López Obrador tends to sympathize with the anti-American bloc, along with Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. The worn references to old principles of foreign policy are a loincloth that do not hide his refusal to act more decisively in the face of the Ukrainian holocaust.

Spies are dedicated to generating information and influencing critical security situations: they intercept phone calls, install surveillance software, monitor political conflicts, recruit key informants, hire experts and allies to influence social networks and generate favorable masses of opinion. Causes. As part of their strategy, the Russians interfere in elections such as those in the United States, Mexico and South America, in such a way that Trumpism could be in the presidency of the American Union with the help of Putin.

Let’s not rule out that they have been present in the 2018 and 2021 elections in Mexico and that they are very active in revoking the mandate.

It is enough to keep us awake at night wondering what Putin’s spies are up to in Sinaloa, where the Pacific, Jalisco and Beltrán Leyva cartels are present, whose main markets for drug sales, human trafficking, dirty money and arms purchases are in the north country. Perhaps these criminal organizations share sensitive information with spy groups, and they in turn are monitored by USNorthcomb.

The Northern Command was established in 2002, after 9/11, within the Department of Defense to perform US security tasks and includes Canada, Mexico and up to 500 nautical miles. It supports in matters of natural disasters, carries out operations against drug trafficking, money laundering, terrorism and weapons of mass destruction. It has a joint task force that assists US agencies on these issues.

The outdated pro-Russians who proliferate in our country, fans of the Russia Today bulletins, of the conspiracy theories of the last century, of the romanticism of capitalism against socialism, are prey to propaganda and computer algorithms that saturate social networks molding a pro-Russian philia unheard of, even in science fiction novels.

It is revealing that uaseños of the old guard and morenistas justify the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine. They reason in a reductive way: if the United States has invaded dozens of countries, the Russians can too. The new books on collective psychology will be nourished by the manifestations of irrationality that are now emerging everywhere.

Old-fashioned anti-Americanism makes us forget that nearly 20 million compatriots live in the United States and its remittances exceeded 51 billion dollars, of which tens of thousands of families live, which is our main commercial partner and cultural ally. Suppose for a moment that a nuclear crisis occurs, whose side will we side with? The bombs would also fall on our countrymen.

Now that the Rocha Moya government has stopped spying on the intimate lives of local politicians, it requires geopolitical intelligence strategies to detect the risks to national security and our geography, and in the process take safeguards so that the Russians do not participate in politics. local.

