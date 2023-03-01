In Chelyabinsk, three children were hospitalized after a holiday in the water complex

Adults, together with ten minors, celebrated the birthday of one of the schoolchildren. Three children became ill and were taken to the hospital. What exactly happened to them is still unknown, but they all have the same symptoms of poisoning, writes 74.ru.

Atlantis itself declined to comment on the situation. The Ministry of Health of the Russian region also did not disclose data on the condition of the victims, citing medical confidentiality.

