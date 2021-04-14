Children were poisoned en masse in one of the private pools in Izhevsk. This was reported to “Lente.ru” in the regional Investigative Committee of Russia.

A resident of the city, according to the department, independently equipped the pool and posted an announcement about its opening. He carried out all the disinfecting procedures. After that, a group of children aged 6 to 14 came there, as well as two adults.

After that, on the evening of Tuesday, April 13, all visitors felt unwell. As a result, seven children aged 6 to 12 were hospitalized with signs of poisoning.

Earlier, in the city of Shakhtersk on Sakhalin, nine cases of intestinal infection were detected in one of the kindergartens. The press service of the regional government reported that seven inmates of the preschool institution were hospitalized, the rest were on outpatient monitoring.