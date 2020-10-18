In Yelets, Lipetsk region, a company of children desecrated a monument to those who died in the Great Patriotic War. This is reported on website Investigation Department of the RF IC for the region.

The Safe City cameras recorded how five children desecrated the Eternal Flame memorial. In the footage, they dance around the monument, burn wreaths, throw cigarette butts into the fire and relieve themselves. The identities of the participants in the vandalism have been established, the oldest of them is 17 years old, the rest are from seven to nine years old.

On the fact of the desecration of the memorial, a pre-investigation check was organized, based on the results of which a procedural decision will be made. In the UK, they recalled that for vandalism committed by a group of people, punishment is provided up to imprisonment for up to three years.

On October 13, it became known that a monument to the Soviet Army had been desecrated in the Princely Castle in the center of Sofia. The inscription on the monument refers to the criminal Waffen-SS brigade, which consisted of Bulgarian volunteers and was convicted by the Nuremberg Tribunal. Russia in this regard expressed deep indignation.