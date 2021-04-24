In the Penza region, massive chlorine poisoning in the pool was recorded, after the incident, 20 children were hospitalized. This is reported in a statement published on website governments of the region.

It is clarified that the poisoning occurred in the city of Nizhny Lomov. Acting head of the region Oleg Melnichenko left for the place in connection with the state of emergency. According to the press service, to date, 20 children have been hospitalized; another child did not need hospitalization.

Investigators from the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) found outthat initially the poisoning was detected during swimming. “It was established that in the afternoon of April 24, 2021, during swimming in the Nizhny Lomov basin of the Penza region, 21 children born in 2004-2013 were poisoned with chlorine of varying severity,” the department said.

After the incident, a case was initiated under the article “Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers, resulting in the infliction of serious harm to health by negligence.”