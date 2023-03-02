A ten-year-old child was injured in an attack by Ukrainian saboteurs in the Bryansk region

A ten-year-old child was injured in an attack by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) in the Bryansk region. This was announced on Thursday, March 2, by the governor of the Russian border region Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram-channel.

He also reported one death. The official clarified that the saboteurs entered the territory of the Klimovsky district in the village of Lyubechane and fired at a moving car.

According to Bogomaz, the Russian Armed Forces are already working to search for and destroy saboteurs.

TelegramThe SHOT channel, in turn, writes that a school bus came under fire and two people were killed. Similar data leads 112: “In the morning, several armed men fired automatic weapons at a school bus that was picking up children to take them to a school in Barakhlovo. Now all power structures are focused on the search for saboteurs.”

On March 2, the village of Lomakovka, Starodubsky municipal district, Bryansk region, was also subjected to mortar fire from Ukraine.