In the Arkhangelsk region, a child got lost while picking mushrooms in the taiga

In the Arkhangelsk region, a 13-year-old child went to pick mushrooms in the taiga and got lost. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in Telegram-channel.

The ministry clarified that the boy went into the forest with his father and grandfather. The missing child does not have a telephone or other means of communication.

A Mi-8 helicopter with rescuers, as well as dog handlers, police officers and drones, joined the search.

Earlier, in the city of Istra, Moscow region, three people were hospitalized with mushroom poisoning. In particular, a woman with two children aged 12 and 11 was admitted to the hospital. Doctors described their condition as moderate.