Russian chess players beat rivals from the USA and reached the final of the World Chess Online Olympiad, reports TASS…

As specified, in the final of the tournament, which will be held on August 30, the Russian team will play with the Indian team.

As a reminder, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event is being held on the Chess.com platform. The final stage of the online Olympiad was attended by 40 prefabricated teams, divided into four groups.

Russian chess players ahead of schedule won the group stage of the competition.

The President of the Russian Chess Federation, Andrey Filatov, called the Russian national team the favorite of the tournament.