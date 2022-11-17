Home page politics

Of: Moritz serif

Split

In Cherson, Russian officials have disappeared. One of them died in a car accident, it is said.

Cherson – One of Russia Installed officer in Cherson, Ukraine, “disappeared” just days after Moscow withdrew its troops from the important city. So said her husband, Pavel Gubarev, on Wednesday (November 16). Ekaterina Gubareva, deputy head of the Kherson regional administration installed by Russia, has been missing since Tuesday afternoon, he said. About the case has, among other things Newsweek reported.

“The last place she was seen was at the Kherson Region Government building in Genichesk,” he wrote. According to the Latvia-based independent Russian news portal Meduza the officials appointed by Russia moved to Genichesk after the retreat from Kherson.

News about the Ukraine war: An officer deployed by Russia has disappeared

Gubarev added that Volodymyr Saldo, the Kremlin-appointed head of the Kherson region, also does not know the woman’s whereabouts. Gubareva has been deputy head of the Kherson region since June. Her Telegram channel has not been updated since Monday.

On November 9, Kirill Stremusov, another Kremlin-appointed leader of occupied Kherson, died in a car accident.

Ukrainian soldiers after the liberation in Kherson. © IMAGO/Nina Liashonok

Ukraine War: Kremlin chief Stremoussov dies in car crash

According to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, the driver of the car lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid a collision with a truck at an intersection. Stremusov was buried in Simferopol on November 11.

Two days after Stremusov’s death, a Kremlin-appointed leader in the occupied town of Melitopol in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region reportedly survived an assassination attempt. RIA Novosti also reported that Melitopol’s Deputy Sports Minister Andrei Boyko was hospitalized after an explosion on November 11. (mse)