FSB: Komsomolsk resident charged with treason for transferring cryptocurrency to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have opened a treason case against a resident of Komsomolsk-on-Amur for transferring cryptocurrency for purchases for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by TASS with reference to the Federal Security Service of Russia for Khabarovsk Krai.

It was established that the detainee transferred his money using cryptocurrency instruments to purchase weapons, ammunition and uniforms for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, a court in Sevastopol sentenced a 28-year-old local resident to 16 years in prison for treason. According to the FSB, the man contacted the Ukrainian special service in September 2022 and received an assignment to collect data on the movements of Russian military equipment in Crimea. He also transmitted information on the location of people and vehicles of interest to Ukrainian intelligence.