Russian champion swimmer Ilya Sibirtsev changed his citizenship to Uzbekistan

Russian swimmer Ilya Sibirtsev has changed his sports citizenship and will compete for the Uzbekistan national team. This was announced by the coach of swimmers at the University of Louisville, Arthur Albiero, whose words are quoted by “Match TV”.

The ex-Russian will compete for the national team at the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar. The tournament will take place from February 2 to 18.

Sibirtsev is a silver and bronze medalist at the 2019 Junior World Championships; in the same year he became the European champion. In the fall of 2019, the Russian became a student at the University of Louisville in the USA.

On September 4, the World Aquatics bureau allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in tournaments in a neutral status. Athletes will only be able to take part in events where the time or result is determined by the performance of one swimmer. It is noted that a maximum of one athlete from Russia per discipline will be allowed to compete.