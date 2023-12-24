Russian boxer Rodionov crashed into a bump stop and crashed on the day of his mother's funeral

On Sunday, December 24, the funeral of Russian and European boxing champion Albert Rodionov is taking place in the city of Volzhsky. The titled athlete crashed in an accident in the Krasnodar region.

He was 25 years old. On the night of his death, Rodionov was returning from his mother’s funeral.

Champion boxer flew into a road barrier

As reported by the traffic police in the Krasnodar region, a fatal accident occurred on December 21 at the 18th kilometer of the Krasnodar-Yeysk highway in the Dinsky district at about 03:00 Moscow time.

Photo: Artemy Shumatov / Kommersant

“According to preliminary data, a 25-year-old man, driving a Lada Largus car, did not select a safe speed and collided with a parapet-type road fence, after which the car caught fire. As a result of the incident, the driver died from his injuries at the scene before the arrival of emergency medical services,” says the department’s summary in Telegram.

As it became known later, Rodionov was returning from his mother’s funeral.

“That day he buried his mother and crashed at night,” a source told RIA Novosti.

Albert Rodionov Frame: Evgeniy Sheremet / YouTube

Rodionov is survived by his wife and little daughter

General Secretary of the Russian Boxing Federation Tatyana Kiriyenko said that the 25-year-old boxer is survived by his wife and seven-year-old daughter. The Federation also stated that they would cover all funeral expenses and provide support to Rodionov’s family.

The Russian Boxing Federation offers condolences to the family and loved ones of our athlete. The entire boxing world mourns with you. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, friends Tatiana KiriyenkoSecretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation

Albert Rodionov was born in Volgograd and moved to Volzhsky at the age of six. At the age of nine he began boxing and at the age of 14 he joined the Russian national team. Rodionov is a three-time winner of the Russian Championship and winner of the European Boxing Championship. In 2021-2022, the athlete participated in two mixed martial arts fights in the Hardcore and Nomad FC promotions.