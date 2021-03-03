To reduce the risk of heart attack, three exercises should be performed: regular walking, walking on the buttocks, and Goldfish. They were named by cardiologist, cardiovascular surgeon Vladimir Khoroshev in an interview with the TV channel “360”.

“Walking is a very good exercise for the spine, for the heart, and for the brain,” the doctor emphasized, adding that much depends on the functioning of the spine in the life of the body.

In addition, the physician recommended an exercise such as walking on the buttocks. To complete it, you need to sit on the floor, straighten your legs or bend them at the knees, take eight steps on the buttocks forward and then back. It is necessary to take 24 steps in each direction, explained Khoroshev, adding that the exercise cannot be performed while sitting on the carpet.

The cardiologist also called the exercise “Goldfish” useful. “The man lay down on his back and begins to move with a fixed head and fixed heels. He lifts the shoulder blades first, then the buttocks and other anatomical parts of the back of the trunk and legs, ”said Horoshev.

To prevent the risk of heart disease, more vegetables and fruits should be added to the diet, and meat consumption, on the contrary, should be reduced to two to three times a week, the expert concluded.