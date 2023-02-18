Not surprisingly, Russia’s car market has completely collapsed and car sales are quite flat.

In a few days it will be one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. What went a lot faster: the disapproval of the West towards the Russians and its imposed sanctions. Sporting events are now banning Russians, anyone doing business with Russians didn’t know how quickly they had to cut their ties and the car industry also broke with Russia quite quickly. Many manufacturers have a factory in Russia and do business with the Russians to build and sell their cars.

Hard consequences for car sales in Russia

The figures now make it clear what consequences this will have for the car market. And they are big. Money spent on new cars has decreased by 52 percent compared to last year. This is because Russia is greatly increasing what the rest of the world suffered from COVID-19: shortages. New cars are almost no longer built or delivered, so everything that is delivered is scarce. That in turn yields such astronomical prices that it is unattainable. The number of car sales in Russia in numbers has therefore fallen by 59 percent. There hasn’t been so little car production in Russia since 1991, the fall of the Soviet Union.

Second-hand

The solution for many Russian citizens is therefore to turn to the second-hand market. There the figures remain somewhat stable, because everyone who cannot buy a new car is added to the second-hand buyers. The number of second-hand cars in total car sales is therefore 75 percent (this was 55 percent in 2021). There is, however, an increase in the number of second-hand cars sold. The second-hand market is also experiencing scarcity and significant price inflation for most car models. If you want to drive cheaply in Russia, you are now dependent on a second-hand Lada or cheap Chinese car.

Import

There are also more and more people importing a car, most of them from Japan. After all, the official import of car brands has also fallen enormously, Skoda believes that they have brought 80 percent fewer cars to Russia this year than in previous years. The prognosis is that car sales in Russia will increase slightly again in 2023, but total sales are still half that of 2021. (via Reuters)

