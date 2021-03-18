In February 2021, Germany became the leader in new car sales in the European market, where 194,349 cars were sold, which is 19% less than a year ago. This is stated in materials European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA).

Italy is in second place in terms of sales. In February, residents of the country purchased 142,998 cars (-12.3%). The third place is occupied by France, where 132,637 vehicles were sold (-20%).

Next comes Russia, whose dealers have sold 113 thousand cars. The fifth place is occupied by Spain, where 58,279 cars were sold (-38.4%).

A total of 850,170 new passenger cars were sold on the European market in February 2021, which is 20.3% less than in February 2020.

On March 17, it was reported that in February 2021, 96 new Lada cars were sold in the countries of the European Union, which is 53.8% less than in February 2020.