Russian luxury cars Aurus are planned to be produced in electric version. This was announced on January 22 by Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko.

“We are popularizing the Russian car, the government of the Russian Federation is equipped with Auruses. They, as far as I know, are also going to be produced with electric propulsion systems, ”she said in an interview. “RIA News”.

At the same time, Abramchenko added that she is wary of electric vehicles, as she does not yet see a system for their disposal.

At the end of November 2022, serial production of Russian off-road vehicles Aurus Komendant started at the Yelabuga plant. According to the company, the share of Russian materials and components in Komendant is 70%. These are the main components of the car, power plant, transmission, electronics, interior and decorative solutions.

Komendant is certified as a “special purpose vehicle to protect the life and health of the driver and passengers.”

Aurus is expected to assemble 200 Komendant SUVs in 2023.

In December, the official opening of the first showroom of Aurus cars took place in St. Petersburg. It features two cars of the brand – Aurus Senat and Aurus Komendant.