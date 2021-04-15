The Russian, who was captured by the pirates along with the rest of the crew of the Davide ship, which was captured in the Gulf of Guinea, was released. This was announced by the representative of the Dutch company De Poli Shipmanagement Cor Radings, reports RIA News…

All 15 sailors abducted on March 11 were released, Radings said. At the moment, they are safe, undergo medical examinations and repatriated to their countries. Their condition is assessed as relatively good.

Criminals attacked the MT Davide B vessel off the coast of Nigeria and captured several crew members, including Russian S. Vdovin, on March 11. A similar incident occurred at the end of November 2020. Then the attackers kidnapped four crew members, including a Russian citizen.

The Gulf of Guinea region is considered dangerous for sailors – pirates often attack ships of different countries there. Piracy developed there in the first decade of the century. Representatives of this structure are mainly well-armed gangs specializing in the theft of oil products.

Sea pirates have become a serious threat to the global oil market. The Gulf of Guinea, a key hub for oil production by eight West African exporting countries, has so far accounted for more than 20 pirate attacks and 90 percent of all kidnappings on the high seas.