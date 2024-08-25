Russian canoeist Petrov flips at finish, loses World Championship gold

Russian canoeist Zakhar Petrov has lost his gold medal at the World Championships, which are taking place in Samarkand. This was reported by a correspondent for Lenta.ru.

The athlete was leading the 500-meter race and crossed the finish line first, but the boat capsized and the Russian fell out. As a result, Zakharov is listed as a non-finisher in the official protocol.

The victory in the race went to Moldovan Sergey Tarnovskiy. The silver medalist was Czech Martin Fuksa, and the top three was completed by Romanian Catalin Chirila.

Earlier, on August 25, Russians won two gold medals at the World Championships. Svetlana Chernigovskaya and Anastasia Dolgova won the 200-meter canoe doubles competition, and canoeists Alexey Korovashkov and Ekaterina Shlyapnikova won the 500-meter mixed event.