Canoeist Petrov says he is not upset about being stripped of World Championship gold

Russian canoeist Zakhar Petrov commented on the fact that he was stripped of his gold medal at the World Championships in Samarkand in the 500-meter event. His words are quoted by “Match TV”.

The athlete said he was not upset, as he had covered the distance with dignity and shown a good time. “I want to say that I have room for improvement in order to show the best time,” he added.

Petrov was stripped of his gold medal at the 500m World Championships in Samarkand on August 25. He was listed as a non-finisher in the final protocol. He had previously had his medal returned after a protest from the Russian side.

The first time Petrov was stripped of his medal because he flipped over at the finish line. The Russian canoeist crossed the finish line first.