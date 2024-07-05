Baza: A resident of Lyubertsy beat up an investigator and two Rosgvardiya officers in the building of the Investigative Committee of the Moscow Region

In the building of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region, a visitor beat up a justice colonel and two Rosgvardiya officers who were trying to calm him down. This is reported by Base.

According to the publication, a 43-year-old resident of Lyubertsy came to see the colonel, who holds the position of head of the duty investigators department, on the morning of July 2. In the office, during their conversation, a conflict occurred between them, which escalated into a fight. National Guard officers came running to help the investigator, but the man resisted them. During the scuffle, all four of its participants were injured, but the Russian who came to the reception suffered the most – he has multiple bruises, abrasions and contusions.

Nevertheless, he was detained and a criminal case was opened against him for the use of violence against a government official.

On June 25, it was reported that in St. Petersburg, an operative of the 19th police department was detained for kicking a man who was brought to the police station.