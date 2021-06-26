From the point of view of the depth of impact on the enemy, an aircraft carrier with long-range radar detection and control aircraft and carrier-based fighters will lose to surface ships equipped with Kalibr-NK missiles, the Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences (RARAN ) on information policy, Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov.

“The latter have a firing range, according to official data, of more than 2,500 kilometers, while the naval version of the Su-57 in the strike version when taking off from the ramp is unlikely to have a range of more than 800 kilometers with a small group and 600-650 kilometers long. However, if these vehicles are equipped with CR (cruise missiles – approx. “Lenta.ru”) long range (OBD – approx. “Lenta.ru”), similar to those of the Tu-95M aircraft, the aircraft carrier will surpass the range of influence of surface ships of all other classes, ”the author claims.

Nevertheless, according to the RARAN Deputy President for Information Policy, “even a radius of 600-650 kilometers is quite enough to solve the problem of striking ground targets to the entire depth of the theater of operations in the absolute majority of possible local wars and armed conflicts of the future.” “So, it is impossible to recognize this superiority of surface ships with CD DB as significantly significant,” the specialist added.

According to Sivkov, the cost of taking off a carrier-based aircraft “to solve the problem of destroying ground targets” is much cheaper than a strike by one “Caliber”.

The expert admits that the use of manned aircraft in the enemy’s anti-missile defense (ABM) area is undesirable, but the same can be said about the “Calibers”, which in this case will need cover from electronic warfare (EW) aircraft.

“At the present time, it is impossible to fire a missile launcher at any mobile objects. The system for controlling the movement of the missile along the route and targeting directly to the target does not ensure this, ”the Doctor of Military Sciences recalled.

The author believes that “the large arsenal of the Caliber KR, which can be deployed on ships built instead of an aircraft carrier, will most likely be of limited use in local wars and armed conflicts.”

According to Sivkov, “the reconstruction of an aircraft carrier fleet in Russia is a vital necessity.”

In January, the American magazine Forbes wrote that Russian shipyards have still not recovered from the post-Soviet collapse, as a result of which modern Russia is not building large ships, but much smaller frigates and corvettes, as well as submarines.