Russian businessman Pavel Antov, owner of a large sausage factory, was found dead in a hotel in India, months after posting a message on WhatsApp criticizing the war launched by President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine.

He later denied any criticism of the Kremlin and said the episode was a “misunderstanding”. Antov was also a parliamentarian in the Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislature.

Russian media reported that 65-year-old Antov fell from a hotel window in the city of Rayagada on Sunday (25). A friend of his, fellow Russian Vladimir Budanov, had died at the same hotel two days earlier from an apparent stroke, according to Indian police sources heard by Russian media, who added that his death had left Antov “depressed”.

In June, a message that appeared on Antov’s WhatsApp criticized an attack on a residential building in Kyiv: “It is extremely difficult to call this all anything other than terrorism.” Then the message was deleted.

The businessman claimed that he supported Putin and the war and said he was a “patriot”, and that the message that appeared on his WhatsApp was from someone else, with whose opinion he “vehemently” disagreed. The posting would have been accidental and a “misunderstanding”, argued Antov.

Mysterious deaths of allies or former allies of Putin have become commonplace since the outbreak of war in Ukraine in February. In September, Ivan Pechorin, managing director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, died after reportedly falling from a boat near Russky Island in the Sea of ​​Japan.

Days earlier, Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia’s second-biggest oil producer Lukoil, had died “after falling from a hospital window” in Moscow, according to reports. Lukoil had positioned itself against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In August, Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Alexander Dugin, considered Putin’s “guru”, died in the explosion of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado that was driving near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy, in the Moscow region.