A businessman from Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, who arranged the supply of drugs from the Czech Republic under the guise of tea, was detained

Law enforcement officers detained a 29-year-old businessman from the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO), who arranged the supply of drugs from the Czech Republic. This is reported Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, in 2022, the man issued an IP for the sale of Japanese tea. The goods came by mail in branded bags with markings. However, one of the last parties attracted the attention of the Tyumen customs officers. They found that inside the package was not tea, but the leaves of the Asian kratom tree, which contain a narcotic substance. Its total weight was about 900 grams.

A criminal case was opened against the man under the article on drug smuggling on an especially large scale.

