A major Russian businessman was robbed in Dubai. His assistant told Izvestia about this on December 18.

The attackers stole €4,700 and personal belongings from the entrepreneur's room at the Marriott hotel. The crime was committed while the man was negotiating.

The hotel staff conducted the search themselves and promised to provide the results in the near future, but did not keep their word. It was also impossible to contact the police and the embassy.

“All this happened around 11:00. And now the time in Dubai is 20:00. Accordingly, until now this has not brought any results. We didn't drink or eat. Nobody offered us anything. We didn’t go outside,” the woman said.

According to her, as a result, the victim lost time and his deal fell through. He intends to return to Russia in the near future.

Earlier, on October 3, in Moscow, unknown persons fired at a Mercedes driver and took a bag containing 20 million rubles from his car. The incident occurred on Donetskaya Street. When the driver stopped at a red traffic light, unknown people approached the car, broke the door glass and fired shots from a traumatic weapon. They then stole a bag with money from the car.