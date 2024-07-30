Russian businessman investigated in Ukraine ends up in trouble in Florence: 41 million euros seized

The Florence prosecutor’s office, through the Guardia di Finanza, has executed a preventive seizure order for assets worth approximately 41 million euros. The addressee of the measure is a Russian businessman investigated in Ukraine for crimes of corruption of public officials, fraud against a Ukrainian public company (active in the marketing of agricultural products) for an amount of over 60 million dollars, and money laundering.

The operation was triggered following a request for international judicial assistance forwarded by the Kiev anti-corruption prosecutor’s office. After the request, investigations began by the military of the economic-financial police unit of Florence.