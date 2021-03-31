Russian businessman Oleg Shkil was detained at Dubai airport on charges of organizing a contract murder. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Honest detective”.

According to him, an authoritative businessman from the Kaliningrad region was detained by Interpol officers right on board the plane when he was about to fly to the Maldives. It is reported that the request for the arrest of Shkil was initiated by Lithuania, where the security forces tracked down two killers who confessed to the murders of two Baltic businessmen ordered by Shkil.

The Telegram channel clarifies that the entrepreneur and ex-deputy of the Kaliningrad City Council is in the UAE’s Main Prison, which is called the “Dubai Central”. The request for Shkil’s extradition to Lithuania may take several months.

According to portal RBC Companies, Shkil is the founder of several companies engaged in real estate, construction and trade. The publication clarifies that in 2018 all Shkil’s companies received requests from law enforcement agencies for the provision of internal documentation.

In 2020, it became known that Oleg Shkil ordered a concert of rapper Morgenstern for a holiday in honor of his son’s tenth birthday. The action took place at the club of a former official at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. As evidence, the REN TV channel presented footage from the event.