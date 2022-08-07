Russian businessman Sergei Naumenko will challenge the arrest of his yacht Phi in the High Court of London

Russian businessman Sergei Naumenko has decided to challenge the arrest of his yacht in the High Court of London. His yacht was detained in March by British law enforcement agencies due to sanctions imposed against Russia after the start of a special operation in Ukraine. This is reported TASS with reference to the Sunday Times.

The businessman, as noted, informed the head of the British Ministry of Transport Grant Shapps about the lawsuit on charges of libel. In March, when Phi’s yacht was being held up at the docks in east London, the minister posted a video on TikTok. In the video, the official said that Phi’s owner is “an oligarch and comrade” of politicians from Russia.

Phi is valued at 38 million pounds ($45 million).