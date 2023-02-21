The head of the RSPP, Shokhin, announced an increase in the appetite of the Ministry of Finance for the amount of seizures from businesses

It is necessary to agree on the formula for a one-time quasi-tax collection from business (the so-called windfall tax) by the end of February, said Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP). His words lead Interfax.

“We started with 200 billion rubles, and the more time passes, the more appetites of the Ministry of Finance grow – 250, 300 billion. We think that every month the discussions will lead to 50 or 100 billion additional contributions,” Shokhin said, explaining why businesses are afraid of dragging out the issue of withdrawing money. He hopes that the State Duma will approve the decision in March.

Earlier, the authorities said that the collection of windfall business profits would definitely not be introduced in the format of a tax, but it could be made mandatory, not voluntary. Later, the head of the Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, said that the department expects to receive about 300 billion rubles from these payments.

He drew attention to the fact that the participation of the oil and gas sector and small and medium-sized businesses is not expected. On February 21, Silanov said that the contributions would be voluntary and would be one time this year. At the same time, there is no talk of raising taxes, he assured.