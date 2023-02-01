FinExpertiza: Expenses of Russian business jumped to a record 18.9 trillion rubles

In the nine months of 2022, Russian large and medium-sized enterprises increased their commercial and administrative expenses not directly related to the production process by 2.1 trillion rubles and reached a record 18.9 trillion. Such calculations were made by experts from the FinExpertiza audit and consulting network. A copy of the study is at the disposal of the editors of Lenta.ru.

Average costs in terms of each enterprise increased by 9.7 percent, amounting to 328.5 million rubles. Among the regions, the largest growth in expenses occurred at enterprises in Moscow, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, the Kemerovo Region, the Krasnodar Territory, the Sverdlovsk Region, the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, Tatarstan, the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Novosibirsk Region.

As the head of FinExpertiza, Elena Trubnikova, explained, inflationary processes, demand instability, as well as an increase in production and logistics costs influenced the growth in costs. “Nevertheless, compared to the previous year, the growth of expenses for commerce and general business needs slowed down. So, in 2021, during the period of post-pandemic economic recovery, the corresponding spending increased immediately by 18.4%. Now, in the face of uncertainty, business seeks to save where possible,” she commented.

Earlier, the company’s experts calculated that in 2022 the number of liquidated companies in Russia decreased by 25 percent – to 280.2 thousand, the level of “mortality” of the business dropped to the lowest level in seven years. The number of registrations of commercial enterprises increased by 8.6 percent to 242.1 thousand. At the same time, the preponderance towards liquidations remains: openings outperformed closings in only 19 regions.

Closings have consistently outpaced reopenings in recent years, amid a campaign launched in 2016 to crack down on fly-by-night firms. The statistics for 2022 generally follow the patterns of 2021: openings then grew by 4 percent, closings by 27 percent.