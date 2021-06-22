The rate of vaccination of employees in large Russian companies has exceeded the national average, writes Bloomberg. To motivate employees, the business promises, for example, free vouchers to resorts and days off.

Diamond mining company Alrosa raffles off a snowmobile and a Hyundai Solaris car among the vaccinated employees. Evraz F 8 and Severstal F 13 organize lotteries. The Magnitogorsk Metallurgical Combine gives an additional day off after vaccination; at Phosagro, those vaccinated in the forefront can qualify for paid trips to resorts.

For example, in the latter company, 49 percent of employees received at least one dose of vaccination, and in Surgutneftegaz, 46 percent. The business will make a significant contribution to the vaccination campaign in Russia, experts are sure.

Earlier it was reported that AvtoVAZ decided to distribute money to employees of the plant and subsidiaries who will undergo a full vaccination against coronavirus or receive the first component of the vaccine by July 16. They will pay 1.5 thousand rubles.

In total, the company employs about 35 thousand employees. Those who have already been vaccinated can also count on financial assistance. Vaccination at the Togliatti plant began in the first months of 2021.