The business of the Russian Federation asked to legalize external payments in cryptocurrency and introduce cashback for a number of goods

Russian business asked to legalize external payments in cryptocurrency and introduce cashback for a number of domestic goods. Such proposals were voiced in a report prepared by the Institute of the Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs, which was included in the report of the business ombudsman Boris Titov to President Vladimir Putin. About it informs RBC.

The document proposes to introduce a state cashback for the purchase of Russian electronics with domestic operating systems, as well as certificates or partial refunds for the purchase of light industry goods, certificates for low-income citizens for local food products.

The business also asked to form a regulatory framework for external settlements in cryptocurrencies, for example, to legally ensure the possibility of using digital currency with foreign counterparties and individuals who are not tax residents.

In addition, entrepreneurs are concerned about interaction with the tax authorities. Thus, the office of the business ombudsman proposed to form signs of “business fragmentation” and establish direct regulation and law enforcement practice in tax disputes in this matter.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank (CB) of Russia Alexei Zabotkin admitted that the ruble could become the most attractive currency for foreign economic settlements.