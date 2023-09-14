In the Volgograd region, the prosecutor’s office will check the driver who abandoned the schoolchild

In the Volgograd region, the prosecutor’s office will check the bus driver, who on the evening of September 10 left a 13-year-old schoolboy at a bus stop and drove off with his things. The Russian department reported this to Lenta.ru.

The student was traveling on the Volgograd-Kotovo bus from the regional center to Kotovo and during a stop near the village of Gornovodyanoye, he got off the transport, leaving all his things in it. The driver did not wait for the boy and left without him. As a result, passers-by handed the child over to the police. After some time, the teenager’s aunt, who lived nearby, took him in with her. Based on the results of the inspection, the issue of taking prosecutorial response measures will be decided, the department said.

According to local media, the boy got off at the bus stop to go to the toilet. He left his mobile phone in his backpack, which was on the bus.

