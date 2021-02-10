A Russian from Izhevsk burned down a neighbor’s apartment and killed her herself because of a woman’s request not to smoke at the entrance. This is reported on website Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Udmurtia.

The tragedy took place in a house on Gagarin Street. A 45-year-old man, while intoxicated, went out into the entrance to smoke. A 72-year-old neighbor made a remark to the Russian about this.

Angry, he several times hit the woman with a knife, and then dragged the body to her apartment and, in order to hide the traces of the crime, set fire to the house of the deceased.

The court sentenced the man under the article “Murder”. He was sentenced to 8 years 11 months of imprisonment in a strict regime colony.

Earlier, in the village of Orichi, Kirov region, a Russian was detained, who burned sleeping lovers alive. The man doused the sleeping young people with gasoline, set them on fire and disappeared. According to one version, there was a conflict between the couple and the attacker.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]