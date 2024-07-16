Financier Kabakov: Budget revenues increased due to the departure of foreign companies

Russia’s federal budget will receive 77.1 billion rubles in 2024 from profit tax on the income of foreign companies that do not have a permanent establishment. This was reported “News” with reference to the June amendments to the Russian budget.

It is specified that this is 164 percent more than was initially predicted. In this regard, Yaroslav Kabakov, Strategy Director at Finam Investment Company, recalled that the largest incomes of foreign firms are usually related to the fact that the organization sells domestic real estate, stakes in Russian companies, and securities of local issuers. And the fact that the income estimate has been increased by 2.5 times is explained by the fact that foreign investors were rapidly leaving the Russian market. As a result, the sale of their assets provided an increase in tax revenues.

When the economic situation is unstable, foreign assets are sold at a reduced price. However, due to the significant volume of transactions, tax revenues to the budget are very significant.

In turn, leading researcher at the Laboratory for Tax Policy Research of the Presidential Academy, Viktor Machekhin, suggested that the growth in tax revenues is also connected to the fact that double taxation treaties (DTT) with unfriendly countries were suspended.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian budget would receive an unexpected 173 billion rubles. The largest part will be the profit of the Bank of Russia – last year the Central Bank received a profit of 140.4 billion rubles for the first time in seven years.

In early July, it became known that in the first five months of this year, tax revenues to the treasury increased to 22.3 trillion rubles. In annual terms, they grew by 32 percent.