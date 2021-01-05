Criminals convicted of corruption accumulated in 2020 fines in the amount of 31 billion rubles. This was reported by the Federal Bailiff Service, reports TASS…

They noted that from January to November 2020, the bailiffs had 8.5 thousand proceedings to collect fines from corrupt officials for 34.5 billion rubles. At the same time, by December, more than two thousand cases had been closed, and Russian bribe-takers had paid off debts of 3.5 billion rubles.

In total, the average debt for a fine at the end of last year was about five million rubles, three years earlier it slightly exceeded three million rubles.

Now the bailiffs are looking for more than 600 convicted corrupt officials who owe 1.5 billion rubles. In addition, their property is being sought for a total of 1.7 billion rubles.

In December, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin said that since the beginning of 2020, 15.2 thousand criminal cases on corruption have been opened in the country. This is four percent more than a year ago. Since 2011, more than 90 thousand criminal cases have been transferred to the court. Bastrykin called corruption a transnational problem. It reduces citizens’ confidence in the authorities, the country’s investment attractiveness and slows down its development, he said.